                            Specifications:
                             
                            - Can be welding 18650/26650/32650 lipo battery, it is portable, stable and reliable
                            - System voltage: 12V-14.6V
                            - Working current: 90-150A 
                            - Suggested battery:
                            1. 20-45ah Lead-acid battery with good performance and small internal resistance
                            2. 3.5-5.5ah 45C 3S aeromodel lithium battery pack
                            3. 30-35ah capacity 18650 battery pack 
                            -This circuit with a 12V battery will become an energy storage spot welding machine for welding nickel pieces such as lithium batteries and nickel-chromium batteries. According to different configurations, the thickness can be about 0.1MM-0.15mm
                             
                            NOTE:
                             
                            If the battery is pretty good and the internal resistance is very low, and then there may be large current overload.
                            If you are not sure about your battery, it's better to extend the wire by around 1 meter with 2.5² or 4² wire, then it will reduce the risk of power tube burnt.
                             
                            Package Included:
                             
                            1x Main Circuit Board
                            2 x Input Wire
                            2 x Output Wire(with Welding Pen)
                            1 x Welding Components Kit
                             


